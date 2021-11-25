Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Epizyme worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,287,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,659,000 after purchasing an additional 71,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 144,711 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPZM shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

