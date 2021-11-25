EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $663.84, but opened at $625.38. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $615.00, with a volume of 159 shares.

Specifically, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total value of $495,506.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock worth $11,000,847 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $633.04 and a 200-day moving average of $575.37.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

