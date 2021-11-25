EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,792 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,971 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG opened at $93.05 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.