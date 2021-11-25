Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

