Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $313.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.18.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $255.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.82 and its 200 day moving average is $174.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,600,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.