Enfusion Inc’s (NYSE:ENFN) Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 30th

Enfusion’s (NYSE:ENFN) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 30th. Enfusion had issued 18,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $318,750,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ENFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Enfusion stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

In other news, Director Roy Luo purchased 1,261,594 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

