Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Up 7.5%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 35,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,409,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

