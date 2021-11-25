Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

