Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 86,055.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Employers were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 42,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 3,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

EIG stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.04.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Employers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

