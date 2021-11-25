Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 4.90. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELYS. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elys Game Technology stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Elys Game Technology worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

