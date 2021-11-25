Elm Partners Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,966 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 1.8% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 39,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.46. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.43 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

