Elm Partners Management LLC Acquires 3,002 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $116.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

