Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,759.2% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

NYSE LLY opened at $262.00 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.93. The firm has a market cap of $250.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

