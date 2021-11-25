Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.98

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.98 and traded as high as C$11.98. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$11.88, with a volume of 252,243 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELD. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CSFB set a C$8.75 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.43.

The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.98.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$300.24 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.8796279 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$31,895.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,269.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

