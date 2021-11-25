Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC Has $41.35 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,214 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 11.9% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $41,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $51.43.

