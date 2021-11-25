Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

EDAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

Edap Tms stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Edap Tms will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 92.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 11.5% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 11.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 58.3% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 164,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 60,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 12.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

