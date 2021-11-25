EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $231.00 price target on the stock. EastGroup Properties traded as high as $208.34 and last traded at $205.94, with a volume of 286994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.50.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.20.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,174. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 19.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,462 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 440.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

