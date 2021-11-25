E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.00 by UBS Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

EOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.78) price objective on E.On in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on E.On in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.80 ($13.41).

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.79 ($12.26) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.60. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

