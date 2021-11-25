Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.03

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.03 and last traded at C$34.94, with a volume of 5319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -625.36.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.