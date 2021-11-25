DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in DraftKings by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $2,600,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.58. 11,136,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,926,100. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $3,168,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Salter sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,873,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,927,278 shares of company stock valued at $163,373,726. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

