DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for DraftKings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,927,278 shares of company stock worth $163,373,726 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

