Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10,267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM opened at $121.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.80. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.22 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.