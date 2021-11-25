DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Sells $1,147,109.37 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,147,109.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gordon S. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Gordon S. Lee sold 4,838 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $921,687.38.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.93. 4,191,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,607. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.36 and its 200-day moving average is $185.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

