Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $533.98 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $549.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

