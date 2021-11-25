Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $119.45. Gordon Haskett’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

DLTR stock opened at $146.61 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

