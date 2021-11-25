Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.50.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $146.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.03.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $743,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 86.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $273,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

