Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,757,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.03.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

