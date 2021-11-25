Dogey-Inu (DINU) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,630.00

Dogey-Inu (CURRENCY:DINU) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Dogey-Inu has a market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $46,630.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogey-Inu has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00068366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00073407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00091764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.50 or 0.07556652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,677.18 or 0.99944423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 964,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 419,039,952,293,956 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

