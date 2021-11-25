Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $23.25

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $24.01. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands.

DDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Dingdong will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDL. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834,666 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth approximately $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,317,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

