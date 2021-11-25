Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Decreased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $2,447,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,174,000. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,877,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

