Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.24 and last traded at $110.85. 19,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,677,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $394,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 62.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 219.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

