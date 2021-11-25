Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $226.00

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $226.00 and last traded at $226.00, with a volume of 142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.65. The stock has a market cap of $733.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $80.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.60%. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

