Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,650 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 4,650 ($60.75) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,916.88 ($51.17).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,875 ($50.63) on Tuesday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The company has a market capitalization of £90.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,622.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,512.26.

In related news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($49.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,256.30 ($10,786.91). Insiders acquired 25,690 shares of company stock worth $90,607,536 over the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.