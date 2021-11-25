DeXe (DEXE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.79 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. One DeXe coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.57 or 0.00023167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a market cap of $47.40 million and approximately $15.79 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00046695 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00241764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00089165 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DeXe (DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,432 coins. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

Buying and Selling DeXe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars.

