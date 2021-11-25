DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 250 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $142,500.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62.

DexCom stock opened at $598.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.01 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $582.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 765.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,723,000 after acquiring an additional 394,204 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 49,142.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 354,319 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,443,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,009,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

