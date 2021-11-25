Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for JOST Werke (ETR:JST)

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been given a €65.00 ($73.86) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on JOST Werke in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on JOST Werke in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ETR:JST traded up €0.60 ($0.68) during trading on Thursday, reaching €47.60 ($54.09). 22,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €38.70 ($43.98) and a 12-month high of €57.80 ($65.68). The firm has a market cap of $709.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.92.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

