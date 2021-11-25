Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.42

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $0.96. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 63,257 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $12.03 million, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

About Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.