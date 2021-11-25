Desjardins Boosts Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$54.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $26.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. Parkland has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

