Derek Sutherland Sells 1,733 Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Stock

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Derek Sutherland sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$32,337.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 437,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,167,127.46.

Derek Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Derek Sutherland sold 4,000 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.94, for a total value of C$75,760.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Derek Sutherland sold 1,253 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.97, for a total value of C$23,769.41.

MKP opened at C$17.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.80, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. MCAN Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of C$15.13 and a 52-week high of C$19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$490.16 million and a PE ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.89.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

