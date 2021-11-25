DePay (DEPAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40,918.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $40,918.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00002999 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00072613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00093352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.41 or 0.07596921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,758.88 or 0.99831333 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

