Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.75.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,002,081.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $555,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,665 shares of company stock worth $2,768,528. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,444,000 after acquiring an additional 524,796 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after acquiring an additional 959,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,017,000 after acquiring an additional 303,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,982,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $47.64. 308,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.45 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.