Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $407,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $74.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

