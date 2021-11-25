Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,023,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,774. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average is $95.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

