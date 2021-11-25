Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of DROOF opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

