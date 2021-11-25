Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $164 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.69 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.10. 582,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,299. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

