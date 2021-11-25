Define Reaches 1-Day Volume of $31.74 Million (DFA)

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. Define has a total market capitalization of $95.53 million and $31.74 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Define coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003127 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Define has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Define alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00072945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00091751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,445.49 or 0.07578477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,641.42 or 0.99969290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Define Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,083,333 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Define Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Define directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Define should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Define using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Define Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Define and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.