DEEPSPACE (DPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.82 Million

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000887 BTC on exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $27.82 million and approximately $526,004.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00072726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00091929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,457.79 or 0.07513457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,116.90 or 0.99639571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

