DeepOnion Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.38 million and $1,407.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000726 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00015578 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00015588 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,599,957 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.