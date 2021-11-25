Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCPH traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.35. 4,739,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,664. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $488.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.44.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

