Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DBTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2021 – Decibel Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance. Decibel Therapeutics is based in BOSTON. “

11/15/2021 – Decibel Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Decibel Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Decibel Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Decibel Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Decibel Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance. Decibel Therapeutics is based in BOSTON. “

Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, insider Laurence Reid bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $197,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,498.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

